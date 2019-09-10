News 

Even For Trump, It’s Been a Busy Stretch of Media Attacks

David Bauder | Associated Press  September 10, 2019

Even for a president who has made attacks on the media routine, the past few days have seemed turbo-charged.

Within five days, President Donald Trump has tweeted a video of the CNN logo bursting into flames, asserted that two Washington Post reporters should be barred from the White House and got into a tweetstorm with singer John Legend and his wife, model Chrissy Teigen…

