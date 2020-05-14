Even Strapped for Ad Revenue, Publishers are Wary About Taking Retailer Ad Campaigns

As parts of the U.S. economy begin to open up, there’s new hope that the key retail sector will start to get going—and start spending on advertising.

But some publishers remain wary of doing big deals with retailers, based on the possibility that many will falter. This year alone, eight different retailers have already filed for bankruptcy in 2020, including J. Crew, Neiman Marcus, Pier 1 and Modell’s Sporting Goods, and many others, including Macy’s and Gap, look rickety.