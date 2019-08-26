Every Crime Map Needs Context. This USC Data Journalism Project Aims to Scale It

A bunch of money — check. A bunch of local data — check. Brains galore — check. Future of local news? TBD.

When University of Southern California professor and Wall Street Journal alum Gabriel Kahn was given part of a grant made to USC’s journalism school, he sat down with a professor in the computer science department. He wanted to know what that department was seeing and learning and how it could be retooled with journalism — specifically, local news.