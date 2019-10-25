Everything You Need to Know About Europe’s Data Privacy Regulations
Data privacy regulation is getting messier. Regulators’ attempts to prioritize consumer privacy and curb unlicensed use of personal data in the name of business monetization has spawned a bunch of different laws and accompanying acronyms that are getting harder to untangle.
To align with the consent needs required under the General Data Protection Regulation, existing laws have had to be revised—like the Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulation.Read More