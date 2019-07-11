News Newsletter News 

Expansion of Secrecy Law for Intelligence Operatives Alarms Free Press Advocates

Charlie Savage | New York Times   July 11, 2019

The C.I.A. is quietly pushing Congress to significantly expand the scope of a law that makes it a crime to disclose the identities of undercover intelligence agents, raising alarms among advocates of press freedoms.

The agency has proposed extending a 1982 law, the Intelligence Identities Protection Act, which makes it a crime to identify covert officers who have served abroad in the past five years.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/expansion-of-secrecy-law-for-intelligence-operatives-alarms-free-press-advocates/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *