“I believe that smart speakers, or the voice assistants integrated within them, represent the next biggest shift in the way we communicate with our audiences since the iPhone,” said Zoe Murphy, Head of News Innovation, BBC Voice and AI, speaking at the 71st World News Media Congress.

