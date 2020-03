In the days before social media, journalists were seen as the original influencers. But have increasing concerns regarding the sharing of data, fake news and misinformation meant that the public have lost faith in the news brands and journalists they once trusted? And how will this impact both readers and news brands as the coronavirus pandemic continues?

Speaking at The Drum’s Digital Transformation Festival, Tracy De Groose, the executive chair at Newsworks, told The Drum that readership for online news was up by record-breaking numbers according to Pamco data. “On a daily basis, readership is up to 34 million, a 10% increase YoY,” she said.