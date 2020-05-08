Explanatory Journalism is Entering a Golden Age in the Middle of the Coronavirus Pandemic

Narrative journalism and investigative journalism have their own protocols and methods, but so does explanatory journalism.

Though not named as such, explainers are as old as the journalism hills. That style of reporting gained a name and momentum and a Pulitzer Prize in the 1980s. It advanced in the digital age in the work of journalists such as Nate Silver, Ezra Klein, Michael Lewis, Kai Ryssdal and Deborah Blum.