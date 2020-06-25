Exploring Boundaries Between Journalism Ethics, Charity and Advocacy

Veteran reporter Adie Vanessa Offiong was working on a story about the maternal health challenges Nigerian women faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. One of her sources was a mother, pregnant with twins, on the verge of financial ruin.

She and her husband recently lost their jobs. They had a three-year-old son and were being threatened with eviction. After the interview, Offiong contemplated sending money to help the family, but was well aware of the ethical issues.