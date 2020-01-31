FAA Remote ID Requirements Hold Promise, Peril for Journalists
Following two delays in 2019, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) finally published at year’s end its tentative plan to require in-the-air, live identification for all but the smallest drones. As RJI reported late last year, these electronic drone “license plates” will provide identification information about all drones in the air at any given time. And now, we know just how much identification our drones will transmit.Read More