Facebook Agrees To Settle Suit Over Inflated Video Ad Metrics

Facebook has agreed to settle a class-action complaint accusing the company of inflating video metrics by up to 900%, lawyers for marketing agencies told a judge Wednesday.

Settlement details haven’t yet been revealed. The papers, filed Wednesday, say the settlement came about after an April mediation session, followed by two months of continuing negotiations.