Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg contacted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in recent weeks to discuss how his company handles viral misinformation, but she has not called him back or personally replied, according to two people familiar with the exchanges.

Like & Share E&P: https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/facebook-chief-mark-zuckerberg-reached-out-to-speaker-pelosi-she-hasnt-called-him-back/