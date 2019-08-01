Facebook Reveals Early Results From Its Subscription-Focused Local News Accelerator
It’s been more than a year since Facebook announced that it would be funding a Local News Subscriptions Accelerator. Now the company is sharing some of the ways in which program has led to new initiatives at different publishers.
The accelerator’s executive director is Tim Griggs (a former executive at the Texas Tribune and New York Times), with grants administered by the Lenfest Institute for Journalism.
