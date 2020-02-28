Facebook to Publicly Track Political Sponsored Content After Bloomberg’s Paid Memes
Facebook Inc (FB.O) will provide a way for people to track political sponsored content on Facebook and Instagram ahead of the U.S. presidential election, it said on Thursday.
The move comes after U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg’s campaign started paying popular meme accounts on Facebook-owned Instagram to post content as part of its social media offensive ahead of the 2020 election.Read More