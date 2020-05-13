News Newsletter News 

Facebook Will Pay $52 Million in Settlement with Moderators Who Developed PTSD on the Job

Casey Newton | Verge  May 13, 2020

In a landmark acknowledgment of the toll that content moderation takes on its workforce, Facebook has agreed to pay $52 million to current and former moderators to compensate them for mental health issues developed on the job. In a preliminary settlement filed on Friday in San Mateo Superior Court, the social network agreed to pay damages to American moderators and provide more counseling to them while they work.

