Facebook Won’t Limit Political Ad Targeting or Stop False Claims Under New Ad Rules
Tony Romm, Isaac Stanley-Becker and Craig Timberg | Washington PostJanuary 9, 2020
Facebook on Thursday defied public calls to adopt significant limits on political advertising ahead of the 2020 presidential election, opting instead to introduce changes that allow users to control more of the ads they see.
The company’s new rules will continue to allow politicians to make false claims in their paid political posts and preserve the powerful yet controversial targeting tools…