Facebook is trying to show publishers and creators that it can be a better video monetization partner. But Creator Studio, the tool it built to help publishers publish and analyze the performance of their videos, remains frustrating and unreliable, almost a year after Facebook rolled it out globally on its platform, according to multiple sources.

