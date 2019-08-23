Facebook’s Emails Reveal Cambridge Analytica Complaints Started Months Earlier Than Originally Claimed

The Cambridge Analytica scandal rocked Facebook when it came to light last year, but newly revealed documents containing internal Facebook conversations released jointly by Facebook and the District of Columbia attorney general show that the company was already investigating complaints about Cambridge Analytica potentially abusing data as early as September 2015, months before the December date that Facebook has repeatedly testified to.

