Fairbanks Daily News-Miner Goes Live with Brainworks New Stratica Advertising and CRM Solution

Brainworks Software has announced that the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner has gone live with Brainworks new Stratica Advertising and CRM system on Nov. 1, 2019.

Brian Webster, digital operations director at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, said, “We were told by Brainworks how easy it would be for our users to learn the new system, seeing it actually happen was really exciting. To witness an advertising user that is not a fan of change easily embrace a new system was impressive. Now she is looking forward to using Stratica every day.”

Jeff Jones, director of customer success at Brainworks Software, added, “I was amazed at how the go live went smoothly without any hiccups. It’s a testament to the hard work and dedication from the Fairbanks and Brainworks team’s commitment to the Stratica project.”

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner is a morning newspaper serving the city of Fairbanks, Alaska, the Fairbanks North Star Borough, the Denali Borough, and the Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area in the United States. The News-Miner is the oldest continuously operating daily in Alaska, and it is the second-largest daily in the state by circulation.