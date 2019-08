For almost 20 days, a vessel with more than 100 migrants on board has been stranded off the coast of Italy, waiting for Prime Minister’s Matteo Salvini’s authorization for it to dock in the country. The right-wing Italian government, however, keeps denying that authorization. Italian ports are closed.

Like & Share E&P: https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/false-images-and-videos-about-open-arms-show-that-not-even-a-full-humanitarian-crisis-in-the-mediterranean-can-stop-misinformation/