Lotta Edling is proud of her company’s journalistic excellence, as well as its growth in reach and digital subscription numbers for its media outlets. As editorial director of development for Sweden-based, family-owned Bonnier News, Edling spends much of her energy focused on digital subscription growth and on the importance of journalism in the face of issues such as climate change and global sustainability.

Like & Share E&P: https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/family-owned-bonnier-news-organizes-for-continued-digital-growth/