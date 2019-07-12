News Newsletter News 

Family-Owned Bonnier News Organizes for Continued Digital Growth

Dawn McMullan | INMA  July 12, 2019

Lotta Edling is proud of her company’s journalistic excellence, as well as its growth in reach and digital subscription numbers for its media outlets. As editorial director of development for Sweden-based, family-owned Bonnier News, Edling spends much of her energy focused on digital subscription growth and on the importance of journalism in the face of issues such as climate change and global sustainability.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/family-owned-bonnier-news-organizes-for-continued-digital-growth/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *