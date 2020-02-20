News Newsletter News 

Father of Slain Journalist Alison Parker Takes on YouTube Over Refusal to Remove Graphic Videos

Tom Jackman | Washington Post   February 20, 2020

It has been more than four years since journalist Alison Parker, doing a live television interview in southern Virginia, was killed when a former colleague walked up and shot her and videographer Adam Ward. Despite repeated requests from her father and others, videos of the slaying remain on YouTube, as do countless other graphic videos that show people dying or that promote various outlandish hoaxes.

Read More

