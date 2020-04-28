Coronavirus Government News Newsletter News 

Fijian Military Leader Defends Government’s Right to ‘Stifle’ Press During Covid Crisis

Kelvin Anthony | Guardian   April 28, 2020

A Fijian military leader has said the government was justified in “stifling criticism” of its policies by the press during the Covid-19 outbreak, prompting warnings that Pacific leaders should not use the coronavirus crisis as an excuse to quell press freedom.

The comments have been condemned by press freedom advocates as the “kind of behaviour [that] is the prerogative of authoritative military dictatorships.”

