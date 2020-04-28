Fijian Military Leader Defends Government’s Right to ‘Stifle’ Press During Covid Crisis
A Fijian military leader has said the government was justified in “stifling criticism” of its policies by the press during the Covid-19 outbreak, prompting warnings that Pacific leaders should not use the coronavirus crisis as an excuse to quell press freedom.
The comments have been condemned by press freedom advocates as the “kind of behaviour [that] is the prerogative of authoritative military dictatorships.”Read More