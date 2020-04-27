News Newsletter News 

Finanical Times Suspends Journalist Accused of Listening to Rival Outlets’ Zoom Calls

Mark Sweney | Guardian   April 27, 2020

A Financial Times reporter has been suspended after the Independent accused him of listening in on sensitive Zoom meetings held by its senior managers telling staff about salary cuts and furloughs.

Mark Di Stefano, who joined the FT from BuzzFeed in January, has been accused of listening to the audio feed of video conference calls held by the Independent and its sister title the Evening Standard about responding to the financial impact of coronavirus.

