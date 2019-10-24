First Draft Launches Nationwide Project to Help Prepare US Newsrooms for Online Threats Ahead of 2020 Election
As part of its global CrossCheck initiative, journalism non-profit First Draft is launching a year-long, nationwide strategy for supporting the verification and reporting of online information relating to the 2020 US presidential election.
An April 2019 study found that only 15% of journalists at regional and national publications in the US have received training in how to combat the effects of false information.Read More