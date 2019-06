Modern Arab Establishment for Printing and Publishing with its headquarters in Cairo opted for a used ROTOMAN press that is now going to be moved from Bechtle Druck, Germany, all the way to Egypt. For the relocation and implementation, the Egyptian printer chose GWS Printing Systems (GWS) and manroland Goss as their preferred partners.

Like & Share E&P: https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/first-joint-gws-manroland-goss-press-relocation-project-on-the-way/