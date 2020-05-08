Five Best Practices for Retaining Audiences Post-Pandemic

The first step in retaining the customers being acquired now is to make sure you’re asking the right questions.

“You have to ask yourself good questions about what’s going on,” said Robbie Kellman Baxter, subscriptions expert and author of The Forever Transaction and The Membership Economy, who spoke at the INMA Virtual World Congress on Thursday.

Baxter’s session was part of the second of nine modules for the Virtual World Congress being conducted May 5-28. Click here to register for the INMA Virtual World Congress, as attendees will have access to all speaker presentations and session recordings.