Five years in, Scalawag is Reframing Who Gets Included in ‘the South’ (and How to Build a Business Off It)

One of the biggest frustrations in local media is how national outlets cover issues in their own communities—often, overzealously, stereotypically, or just plain wrongly.

Scalawag is a nonprofit magazine focused on telling the American South’s stories to other Southerners. It launched with a 2015 Kickstarter, set up by a group of “young Southerners from Virginia down to the Mississippi Delta—with a carpetbagger thrown in for good measure.