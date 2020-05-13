Focus on Values is Essential for News Media in Trying Times

In January 2006, a Chinese journalist named Li Changqing was sentenced to prison for reporting on an outbreak of dengue fever in Fujian province, where citizens had been kept in the dark by embarrassed local authorities. He was literally jailed for doing his job.

As the three-year imprisonment of Mr. Li illustrates, journalists acting in the public interest are often punished when they should be celebrated. History repeats itself, as we see today with the coronavirus pandemic. Journalists are repressed, threatened, and also detained if they report something certain authorities around the world don’t appreciate.