For Its Must-Read Coronavirus Coverage, The Atlantic is Rewarded With a Huge Surge of Digital Subscriptions

The Atlantic had a very good March.

In an email to his staff, editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg announced:

We have never, in the 163-year history of this magazine, had an audience like we had in March: 87 million unique visitors to our site, and more than 168 million pageviews. The number of unique visitors is astonishing — more than double the previous one-month record. But the most notable statistic, the one with possibly the greatest salience for The Atlantic’s future, is this: Your work has brought in more than 36,000 new subscribers over the past four weeks, even as we have lifted paywall restrictions on our coronavirus coverage.