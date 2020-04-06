Coronavirus News Newsletter News Revenue 

For Its Must-Read Coronavirus Coverage, The Atlantic is Rewarded With a Huge Surge of Digital Subscriptions

Sarah Scire | Nieman Lab   April 6, 2020

The Atlantic had a very good March.

In an email to his staff, editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg announced:

We have never, in the 163-year history of this magazine, had an audience like we had in March: 87 million unique visitors to our site, and more than 168 million pageviews. The number of unique visitors is astonishing — more than double the previous one-month record. But the most notable statistic, the one with possibly the greatest salience for The Atlantic’s future, is this: Your work has brought in more than 36,000 new subscribers over the past four weeks, even as we have lifted paywall restrictions on our coronavirus coverage.

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *