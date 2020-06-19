For Media Organizations to Change, Equality Needs to be a Keystone Habit

Like many in the media industry, Digiday Media is celebrating Juneteenth, the day that commemorates the last U.S. state outlawing slavery. Ideally, the day will serve as more than an early summer three-day weekend. Ideally, the newfound commitment to diversity and inclusion, equality and opportunity, will outlast this moment, when inevitably protests and passions cool off and attention turns to the next catastrophe — or the ongoing battles with coronavirus and debates over restarting the economy — or the presidential election in November.