For Missouri Community Newspapers, Potter Ambassador Program Has Lasting Impacts
During the past three years, about 20 Missouri newspapers have benefited from one-on-one help learning and honing various digital skills such as shooting mobile video or engaging with audiences on social media as part of the Potter Ambassador Program.
Each January, Missouri School of Journalism students are sent to a handful of Missouri newsrooms to learn about the newspapers’ individual digital needs through the program, which is organized by the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute.Read More