Forbes Media Acquires Stock Prediction Tool to Help Diversify Its Revenues

Max Willens | Digiday   December 3, 2019

At the beginning of 2019, Forbes Media had just finished celebrating its most profitable year in a decade and had begun hunting for companies it could invest in or buy. Nearly a year later, it has closed its first deal.

The company has acquired a majority stake in Quantalytics AI Labs, a service that uses artificial intelligence to predict the performance of different kinds of financial instruments, including stocks, exchange-traded funds and cryptocurrencies.

