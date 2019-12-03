Forbes Media Acquires Stock Prediction Tool to Help Diversify Its Revenues
At the beginning of 2019, Forbes Media had just finished celebrating its most profitable year in a decade and had begun hunting for companies it could invest in or buy. Nearly a year later, it has closed its first deal.
The company has acquired a majority stake in Quantalytics AI Labs, a service that uses artificial intelligence to predict the performance of different kinds of financial instruments, including stocks, exchange-traded funds and cryptocurrencies.Read More