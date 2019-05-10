Former Intelligence Analyst Charged with Leaking Drone Details to News Outlet
A former government intelligence analyst has been charged in Alexandria federal court with leaking classified information on drone warfare to a reporter.
Daniel Hale, 31, of Nashville was arrested in Tennessee Thursday and is set to appear in Alexandria court on May 17. He worked for both the National Security Agency and as a contractor for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and had a top-secret security clearance.
