Former Intelligence Analyst Charged with Leaking Drone Details to News Outlet

Rachel Weiner | Washington Post  May 10, 2019

A former government intelligence analyst has been charged in Alexandria federal court with leaking classified information on drone warfare to a reporter.

Daniel Hale, 31, of Nashville was arrested in Tennessee Thursday and is set to appear in Alexandria court on May 17. He worked for both the National Security Agency and as a contractor for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and had a top-secret security clearance.

