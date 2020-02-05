Four Stories Show That Disinformation Has a Home on Iran’s State Television

The American drone strike that killed Gen. Qasem Soleimani in Iraq on Jan. 3 was a massive blow to the Islamic Republic—but also ensured misinformation got to major national media outlets in Iran.

Soleimani was seen as the mastermind behind Iran’s military campaigns in the Middle East. In the official statement made after the drone strike, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei promised a “hard revenge” against the United States, a phrase that became a popular refrain in Iranian media and among supporters of the Islamic Republic.