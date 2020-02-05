News Newsletter News 

Four Stories Show That Disinformation Has a Home on Iran’s State Television

Reza Moradi and Farhad Souzanchi | Poynter   February 5, 2020

The American drone strike that killed Gen. Qasem Soleimani in Iraq on Jan. 3 was a massive blow to the Islamic Republic—but also ensured misinformation got to major national media outlets in Iran.

Soleimani was seen as the mastermind behind Iran’s military campaigns in the Middle East. In the official statement made after the drone strike, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei promised a “hard revenge” against the United States, a phrase that became a popular refrain in Iranian media and among supporters of the Islamic Republic.

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *