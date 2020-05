On April 3, Mandy Jenkins paused from her work as general manager of The Compass Experiment—a partnership between Google and McClatchy to explore new business models for local news—to take a call. She had to be quick, she said. Traffic at Mahoning Matters, a digital community news source in Youngstown, Ohio, that’s the first of three Compass Experiment projects and part of the Google News Initiative’s Local Experiments Project, was spiking.