Fox News Asks Court to Toss Lawsuit Calling Network a Public Health Risk
Fox News on Tuesday asked a Washington state judge to toss a lawsuit that alleges the news outlet’s dissemination of false information about the coronavirus poses a threat to public health.
In a court filing, the media outlet denied that its opinion hosts had downplayed the severity of the pandemic, and said statements by Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Trish Regan cited in the lawsuit were protected under the First Amendment.Read More