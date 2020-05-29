Fox TV Stations Create a ‘Pop-Up News Channel’ to Cover the Pandemic

Every weekday morning at 6 a.m., Mike Pache reports for work at Fox 10 Phoenix (KSAZ), where he has just one hour to prepare for five hours of live anchoring…and producing….and directing…and switching…and creating graphics…and editing clips for YouTube along the way. Pache is one of three newscasters responsible for 14 hours a day—7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Pacific Time—of live coverage (as well as programming a taped overnight playlist) on a streaming channel called Fox News Now (not to be confused with the Fox News cable channel).