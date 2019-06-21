News Newsletter News 

Free Press Action and New Jersey Policy Perspective Urge Gov. Murphy to Support $2 Million in Funding for Local News

Press Release | Free Press   June 21, 2019

The New Jersey Legislature today passed a $38.7-billion budget that includes up to $2 million in funding for the New Jersey Civic Information Consortium, a first-of-its-kind nonprofit with the mission of reviving, strengthening and transforming local media across the state.

When the consortium was created in 2018, it was hailed nationally as a bold new concept for local journalism and civic engagement…

