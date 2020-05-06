French Government Takes Down Coronavirus ‘Fake News’ Web Page

The French government has taken down a Covid-19 “fake news” page after accusations that it had overstepped its constitutional role and infringed press freedoms.

A page called Desinfox–a play on the word desintox (detox)–appeared on the government’s website last week. It claimed to be busting disinformation about coronavirus in the French media.

After the country’s journalists’ union reported the government to the Conseil d’État, the highest administrative court in France, France’s culture minister, Franck Riester, announced that the page would be removed.