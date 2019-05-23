French Journalists, Le Monde Publisher Called for Questioning by Intelligence Agency

Berlin, May 23, 2019–The General Directorate for Internal Security, France’s domestic intelligence agency, should immediately withdraw summons for questioning issued to journalists Ariane Chemin and Michel Despratx, and Le Monde publisher Louis Dreyfus, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today. The directorate has summoned at least four other journalists in recent months, according to news reports.

