News Newsletter News 

French Journalists, Le Monde Publisher Called for Questioning by Intelligence Agency

Staff | CPJ  May 23, 2019

Berlin, May 23, 2019–The General Directorate for Internal Security, France’s domestic intelligence agency, should immediately withdraw summons for questioning issued to journalists Ariane Chemin and Michel Despratx, and Le Monde publisher Louis Dreyfus, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today. The directorate has summoned at least four other journalists in recent months, according to news reports.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/french-journalists-le-monde-publisher-called-for-questioning-by-intelligence-agency/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *