Fresh Newsroom Cuts at Tribune Stir Mistrust as ‘Vulture’ Investor Looms

Inside the Tribune Publishing newspaper chain, all eyes are focusing on Thursday’s annual shareholder meeting. The hedge fund Alden Global Capital is expected to consolidate its control over the company and usher in even more severe cuts than the ones the company has put in place.

Citing the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Tribune has just announced unpaid furloughs at its properties, which include the New York Daily News, the Chicago Tribune and The Baltimore Sun. It has also cut pay permanently for many of its journalists.