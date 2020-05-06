Fresh Outrage in Colombia After Semana Publishes Report Alleging Espionage of National and International Journalists by Army

A report in Colombia’s Semana magazine alleging that more than two dozen national and international journalists were spied on by Army intelligence officials has led to uproar and calls for further investigations.

“Between February and the first days of December [2019], the activities of more than 130 citizens were the target of what the military called ‘profiles’ and ‘special works,’” Semana wrote in the special report, “Las carpetas secretas” (The secret folders), published on May 1.