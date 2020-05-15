Fresh Spending and Pay Cuts at FT Despite 50,000 New Sign-Ups During Covid-19 Crisis

The Financial Times is cutting its spending on non-staff contributors and implementing further cuts to pay and working hours as it continues to “navigate through” the coronavirus downturn.

The newspaper has seen 50,000 new digital subscribers sign up as the Covid-19 crisis developed over the past two months, with “historic highs” coming nearly every week online.

But FT chief executive John Ridding told staff today that further temporary savings were needed so the publisher can guarantee its “mission beyond this storm” and protect the jobs of all staff.