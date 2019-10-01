Fresno Bee is Raising Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars to Support Its Education Reporting
Local philanthropy dollars are seeping into local journalism — even into commercial outlets, operating in the traditional market where advertising has dropped so quickly that subscriptions can’t yet (if ever) catch up.
Your friendly, neighborly rich people are interested, though. Journalism philanthropy has quadrupled in the past ten years, according to recent nonprofit media reports, and 40 percent of revenue for news nonprofits comes from individuals and families.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: