Coronavirus News Newsletter News 

From Bidets to Meat Thermometers, How Publishers’ Commerce Businesses Adapt

Lucinda Southern | Digiday   March 18, 2020

Last weekend, the second most-read article on The New York Times’ product recommendation site was its guide to the best bidets. The guide, which Wirecutter crowned the Toto Washlet C200 ($430 from Amazon) as the winner, has been published on the site for years, subject to recent updates. Traffic to the guide increase by 5000% compared with the same period the year before, according to the publisher. It’s a quirky but grim sign of the far-reaching impacts that coronavirus has on every aspect of peoples’ lives.

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *