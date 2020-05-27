From Gambling to Breakfast Delivery, Media Revenue Generation Gets Creative
Discovering innovative ways to increase revenue while maintaining the highest standards of journalism means identifying the driving forces behind consumer behaviour and adapting such incentives to news media strengths.
In the eighth of nine modules, attendees at Tuesday’s “Business Model Innovation and Creating New Value” session of the INMA’s Virtual World Congress heard how taking chances on these models is paying off at News Corp Australia and Schibsted.Read More