From Helicopters to Heroes, Publishers Connect Communities During Crisis

Community building efforts are more important than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic. News media companies, facing numerous obstacles themselves, are making community connections a priority when people feel more fragmented than ever.

In the sixth of nine modules of INMA’s Virtual World Congress, attendees heard COVID-19 case studies from around the world in a session entitled “Building Brand and Community: How Will You Be Remembered Post-Crisis?” Eleven news media companies, finalists for the Global Media Awards in an added category related to COVID-19 initiatives, shared their stories on building community, sharing community resources, and increasing digital subscriptions.