From Russia, with Tips for Sports Reporting During COVID-19

When the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Wuhan, China in late 2019, no one could have anticipated it would lead to the postponement of the planet’s biggest sporting event—this summer’s Olympic Games.

Today, the pandemic is dominating headlines all over the world. Journalists are working in overdrive, stepping up to meet the challenge. With sports events canceled everywhere, the field of sports journalism in particular finds itself in a most unusual and uneasy position.

How is sports media coping with its new reality during this pandemic?