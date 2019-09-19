News Newsletter News 

Fund Awards $5.25 Million to Philly News Organizations to Support Local Journalism

Christian Hetrick | Philadelphia Inquirer  September 19, 2019

A fund set up to support local journalism has awarded grants totaling $5.25 million to three organizations in Philadelphia at a time when newsrooms across the country face financial headwinds.

The fund established by the Knight Foundation and the Lenfest Institute for Journalism has awarded grants to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Temple University’s Klein College of Media and Communication, and Resolve Philadelphia.

