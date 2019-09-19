Fund Awards $5.25 Million to Philly News Organizations to Support Local Journalism
A fund set up to support local journalism has awarded grants totaling $5.25 million to three organizations in Philadelphia at a time when newsrooms across the country face financial headwinds.
The fund established by the Knight Foundation and the Lenfest Institute for Journalism has awarded grants to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Temple University’s Klein College of Media and Communication, and Resolve Philadelphia.
